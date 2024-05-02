This Taylor Swift song from ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’ is perfect for CPR

article

From "I Will Survive," to "Staying Alive," a new song coming straight out of Taylor Swift’s new double album, "The Tortured Poet’s Department" could be used in a life or death situation.

The American Heart Association announced Thursday that a song by the Berk’s County native matches the tempo for hands-only CPR.

The titular track, ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’, is exactly 110 beats per minute.

The American Heart Association announced the news in a tweet that said, "A double album!?! So double the chances for songs with lifesaving beats!?! If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911 & push hard & fast in the center of the chest to the beat of "The Tortured Poets Department."

The tweet ends with a thank you to the 14-time Grammy Award winner.

The new tune isn’t the first T-Swift song to make the list of songs perfect for CPR.

Back in 2023, the American Heart Association, revealed Taylor Swift’s "The Man," off her "Lover" album, also has 110 beats per minute and can be used to perform hands-only CPR.

In the announcement Instagram post, the AHA said "Be The Man and be ready to save a life by learning the two steps of Hands-Only CPR. If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911, then push hard and fast in the center of the chest. A song with 100-120 beats per minute -- like Taylor Swift’s "The Man" -- can help you keep the right rhythm. #TSTheErasTour"

Swift fans, if you ever find yourself in a situation where you have to give hands only chest compressions to save a life, think "The Man," and "The Tortured Poets Department."