Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Jan. 2-4)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - From frozen castles to hockey and the final weekend of several holiday events, there's plenty to do this weekend in Minnesota.
World Junior Championship
- Runs through Jan. 5
- St. Paul and Minneapolis
- Tickets are required for games; Bold North Breakaway is free to attend
Witness future NHL stars in action at the IIHF World Junior Championship, which has taken center stage in the Twin Cities. From the rink to the cozy corners of the Bold North Breakaway in Rice Park, the World Juniors is an unforgettable way to experience Minnesota in winter.
Ice Castles
- Opened Dec. 26 and runs as long as weather permits
- Minnesota State Fairgrounds
- Tickets required
The Ice Castles is an awe-inspiring winter event featuring ice slides, tunnels, caverns, and ice sculptures. Food and drink available for purchase.
Carlos Creek Tinsel Taproom
- Ends Jan. 4
- 22 Northmen Brewing, Alexandria
- Cocktails, wine and cider for purchase
A Minnesota holiday pop-up bar and Christmas experience wraps up for the season on Jan. 4. It's an immersive holiday destination overflowing with twinkling lights, winter vibes and seasonal drinks.
Magic of Lights
- Ends Jan. 3
- Viking Lakes, Eagan
- Tickets required
Magic of Lights is a dazzling drive-through holiday lights experience featuring a Holiday Barbie display, a Bigfoot Monster Truck and life-sized dinosaurs, among other hits. The annual event wraps up for the season on Jan. 3.
GLOW Holiday Festival
- Ends Jan. 4
- CHS Field, St. Paul
- Tickets required
Featuring over 1 million lights, a zip line and a giant slide, the GLOW festival is a must-do holiday experience. It wraps up for the season on Jan. 4.