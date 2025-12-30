Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Jan. 2-4)

article

From frozen castles to hockey and the final weekend of several holiday events, there's plenty to do this weekend in Minnesota.

World Junior Championship

Runs through Jan. 5

St. Paul and Minneapolis

Tickets are required for games; Bold North Breakaway is free to attend

Witness future NHL stars in action at the IIHF World Junior Championship, which has taken center stage in the Twin Cities. From the rink to the cozy corners of the Bold North Breakaway in Rice Park, the World Juniors is an unforgettable way to experience Minnesota in winter.

Ice Castles

Opened Dec. 26 and runs as long as weather permits

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Tickets required

The Ice Castles is an awe-inspiring winter event featuring ice slides, tunnels, caverns, and ice sculptures. Food and drink available for purchase.

Carlos Creek Tinsel Taproom

Ends Jan. 4

22 Northmen Brewing, Alexandria

Cocktails, wine and cider for purchase

A Minnesota holiday pop-up bar and Christmas experience wraps up for the season on Jan. 4. It's an immersive holiday destination overflowing with twinkling lights, winter vibes and seasonal drinks.

Magic of Lights

Ends Jan. 3

Viking Lakes, Eagan

Tickets required

Magic of Lights is a dazzling drive-through holiday lights experience featuring a Holiday Barbie display, a Bigfoot Monster Truck and life-sized dinosaurs, among other hits. The annual event wraps up for the season on Jan. 3.

GLOW Holiday Festival

Ends Jan. 4

CHS Field, St. Paul

Tickets required

Featuring over 1 million lights, a zip line and a giant slide, the GLOW festival is a must-do holiday experience. It wraps up for the season on Jan. 4.