Things to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (March 6-8)

From a free Dropkick Murphys concert to a festival full of owls, there's plenty to do this weekend in Minnesota.

Dropkick Murphys at Alex Pretti memorial

1 p.m., Friday, March 6

Alex Pretti Memorial, Black Forest Inn parking lot

Free

The popular Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys will perform a free benefit concert in Minneapolis honoring Renee Good and Alex Pretti at Pretti's memorial site. The band will perform as part of an "Abolish ICE" fundraising concert being held from 1–6 p.m. on Friday. The show is free and will take place at the Black Forest Inn parking lot off Nicollet Avenue at East 26th Street, just steps from where Pretti was shot and killed. The show will also include performances from Wild Colonial Boys, Danza Ketzal, Brass Solidarity, Kiss the Tiger, Sophie Hiroko, Chutes, and Obi Original.

Proceeds raised from the concerts will benefit Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Show Up For Eat Street, the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, and Rent Support for Bancroft Families.

Dropkick Murphys is scheduled to perform at Palace Theater in St. Paul on Friday night as part of their "For the People… In the Pit" St. Patrick's Day 2026 Tour.

Faribault Flannel Formal

5-10 p.m., Saturday, March 7

Craft Beverage Curve, Faribault

Tickets required

The ninth annual Faribault Flannel Formal will be held at Craft Beverage Curve in Historic Downtown Faribault for the ultimate celebration of hotdish, lumberjack games, and everything Minnesotan. Find more information here.

International Festival of Owls

Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 8

Houston, Minnesota

Information here

Celebrate all things owls with a weekend of programs in Houston, Minnesota. In addition to the Great Horned Owl, Barred Owl, American Barn Owl, Burrowing Owl and red morph Eastern Screech Owl who work at the International Owl Center, attendees will get to meet a variety of owls from the Illinois Raptor Center, including a live Snowy Owl. There will be plenty of activities for families. More information here.

International Women's Day exhibition

Noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 7

Solar Arts Building, Minneapolis

More information here

The eighth annual International Women's Day exhibition will be held at the Solar Arts Building in Minneapolis. The community event will feature food, community art-making, and live music.