Theodore Wirth prepares to host World Cup cross country skiing event

In just over two months, Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Minneapolis will host a World Cup cross country skiing event, the first time an event like this has been held on U.S. soil in 20 years.

With or without help from Mother Nature, organizers say they are prepared.

Loppet Executive Director Claire Wilson says their staff started making snow on Thanksgiving night and their snowmakers might get quite the workout over the coming months.

In February, the park will host the Stifel Loppet Cup, a cross-country World Cup event.

Skiers from across the world, including Minnesota's own Jessie Diggins, will compete in the events.

Wilson says they are confident they will be able to provide a racecourse for the racers.

"We have snowmaking capabilities here. We typically make over 7 km of snow. We are going to have snow on our tubing hills, snow on our alpine hills, and snow for the racers," Wilson told FOX 9.

The World Cup event is set for Feb. 17 and 18.