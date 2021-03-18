The Wright Stuff: Record-setting Champlin Park alum leads Colorado into the NCAA Tournament

An undersized guard in his time at Champlin Park, McKinley Wright has grown into one of the best players in the PAC-12, who is now leading his squad at Colorado into the NCAA Tournament.

Wright shows night in and night out that he’s got the right stuff. Now making his first trip to the NCAA Tournament in his last year at Colorado.

"We had the chance to play in March Madness last year, and obviously that was cut short due to COVID," Wright said on his decision to return for his senior season. "I just wanted to make a run."

"There’s no nerves for me. I’m just going to go out there and be me."

Being himself has paid off for Wright with the Buffs. His career in Colorado is one of consistency. He set the Buffs’ career assist record this year while finishing in the Top 5 of the PAC-12 conference this season for points, assists and field goal percentage. He's finding himself in rare company by being a rare four-year star in college basketball.

"I’m just so thankful for the teammates I’ve come across in my four years and this coaching staff for believing in me. A small, skinny point guard from Minneapolis who they had never seen play before," Wright said.

"I’m competing at a high level in a Power Five conference, so I’m just thankful to be in this position," Wright added.

"He’s meant so much to our program, and he’s going to go down as one of the all-time greatest players in Colorado basketball history," Buffs head coach Tad Boyle said. "You don’t get to say that about too many players that you coach."

"He’s had a storybook career," the coach added. "He really has."

It’s a story that is still being written with the final chapter coming in the Big Dance. Wright now ready to leave yet another mark in March.

"I just accept the challenge," Wright said. "This opportunity is here and I’m not going to take it for granted... I’m going to leave it all out there."

Wright and Colorado will begin their NCAA Tournament run on Saturday morning against Georgetown. Tip-off is set for 11:15 a.m.