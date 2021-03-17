‘The Masked Singer’ reveal: The Phoenix gets extinguished

The identity of the Phoenix was revealed on the latest episode of "The Masked Singer" season 5.

The Phoenix attempted to fire up the crowd with a radiant performance, but was extinguished by the judges.

Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner tried to win over the show’s panelists with her rendition of Kesha’s "TiK ToK," but it wasn’t enough to remain in the competition.

"This was the first time I’ve ever sat down first in any contest since a spelling bee in junior high school," Jenner said.

A natural athlete born for competition, Jenner admitted in an exit-interview that dancing and singing are not her field. But that wouldn’t stop her from accepting a challenge.

Giving a nod to pop icon Jennifer Lopez, Jenner said, "You know what J. Lo? It’s tougher than it looks." Jenner may have entered the competition singing "the party don’t start 'til I walk in," but unfortunately she'll be walking home.

Jenner’s reveal comes after a shocking season 5 premiere when the Snail was unmasked as Kermit the Frog.

"You know it’s as they say, it’s not easy being green," Kermit said. "But sometimes it’s even harder being a snail."

