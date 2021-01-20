Defense files motion to confirm George Floyd's medical records weren't tampered with

One of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is asking the court to release details of Floyd’s medical records to see if there was any tampering.

Last fall, several Hennepin Healthcare employees were fired after they inappropriately accessed Floyd’s medical records. In a motion filed Wednesday, attorneys representing Tou Thao said they have not received a list of the employees who fired or reprimanded nor confirmation that Floyd’s medical records were not tampered with after his death.

"To adequately prepare for trial, the Defense needs confirmation that Mr. Floyd’s medical records are accurate and have not been tampered, altered, or looked at by any Hennepin County employees or witnesses," the motion reads.

Thao’s legal team is asking the judge to order prosecutors to disclose the following:

A list of all Hennepin County employees who accessed Mr. Floyd’s medical records from the date of his death to present.

A list of all Hennepin County Employees who were informally reprimanded, formally reprimanded, or fired for accessing Mr. Floyd’s medical records.

An electronic log of all access times and edits to Mr. Floyd’s medical records from his date of death to present.

Electronic copies of what edits and changes–if any–were made to Mr. Floyd’s medical records from the date of his death to present.

Any and all other information in the possession of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and the Attorney General’s office that relates to the internal investigation of the tampering of Mr. Floyd’s medical records.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 while being detained by Minneapolis police officers. Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.