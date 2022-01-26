Temperatures expected to jump 40°+ through the day Wednesday

After some of the coldest temperatures of the season to start the day, southerly breezes will pump in much warmer air allowing the thermometer to get back into the 20s by the evening commute.

It's those southerly breezes that will temper how warm it will FEEL though by the afternoon. Just about anything will feel warmer than the dangerous cold during the morning, however with gusts upwards of 30 mph, wind chills likely won't get out of the single digits despite the temperatures rising into the 20s. Some pockets of blowing snow will be possible as well.

Quiet and mild this evening and tonight with temperatures hovering in the 20s before gradually falling again through the day Thursday as cooler northerly flow returns... however, temperatures are NOT expected to return to Wednesday morning levels for the foreseeable future (the next 7 days).