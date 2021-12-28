Temperatures dropping overnight, putting wind chills below zero across Minnesota

article

It will be a frigid start on Wednesday, after some extreme cold follows snow in Minnesota.

Wind chill advisories and warnings are in effect for parts of the state northwest of the Twin Cities. Statewide, the swing in temperature will make for frigid wind chills including an expected 15 degrees below zero for the Twin Cities metro.

Further north, areas near the Canadian border are expected to see wind chills closer to 25 to 30 below.

A brief warmup back towards average will follow on Thursday but then colder air arrives for the New Year.