Tekle Sundberg shooting: Officers who shot him won’t face charges

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
19
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 3:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Tekle Sundberg shooting: Officers who shot him won’t face charges

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Minneapolis police shoot, kill man after 6-hour standoff in apartment building

Minneapolis police shot and killed a man following an hours-long standoff at an apartment building in the Seward neighborhood where multiple shots were fired.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) -
Minneapolis Police Department officers who shot Tekle Sundberg after an hours-long standoff with police in July won’t face charges for the fatal shooting that took his life.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office (HCAO) has declined to file charges in the July 2022 death of Tekle Sundberg, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Wednesday.

"Mr. Sundberg’s death was a tragedy," Freeman said in an announcement. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Sundberg. People who are suffering from mental health crises are vulnerable, and encounters between those in crisis and law enforcement must be handled with special care. In this case, tragic as it is, the officers' use of deadly force was legally authorized under Minnesota law."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the officer-worn bodycam footage of the shooting death of Andrew Tekle Sunderberg will be released to the public.  (FOX 9)

A 39-page report outlines the evidence and applicable law, with the HCAO saying it considered hundreds of hours of bodycam and other evidence obtained by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which concluded that the officers' use of deadly force was authorized.

In Minnesota, peace officers are authorized to use deadly force while in the line of duty. Deadly force may be used, however, in limited circumstances deadly force is authorized, "If an objectively reasonable officer would believe, based on the totality of the circumstances known to the officer at the time and without the benefit of hindsight, that such force was necessary to protect the peace officer or another from death or great bodily harm."

There must be, at minimum, a threat of death or great bodily harm which: (1) can be articulated with specificity, (2) is reasonably likely to occur absent action by the law enforcement officer, and (3) must be addressed through the use of deadly force without unreasonable delay.

Because all of the elements of the use-of-deadly-force statute have been met in this case, as outlined in detail in the office's report, and the officers' use of deadly force was legally authorized, and criminal charges are not appropriate, according to the announcement.

MPD standoff

On July 13, police say Sundberg shot into the apartment of Arabella Yarbrough, leading to calls for police that resulted in a six-hour standoff at the apartment building at 904 21st Avenue South in Minneapolis.

A week later, among calls for transparency over the shooting from both the public and Sundberg’s family, police bodycam footage was released, including key moments both before and after the shooting. 

Tekle Sundberg shooting: Children escape as shots fired in apartment

Body camera video shows the moments Arabella Yarbrough and her young children escaped their apartment as an active shooter situation was underway.

According to Frey at the time, the city has already reviewed "hundreds of hours" of footage.

"It is not possible to know Mr. Sundberg's intentions or exact mental state, but those are not determinative in this legal analysis. Instead, we must analyze the use of deadly force based only on what an objectively reasonable officer in the officers’ positions would have known or perceived, and not on what Mr. Sundberg’s intentions may have been," according to the announcement.

In the days that followed the shooting, Arabella Yarbrough, who made the initial call to police and said she was cooking food for her children when Sundberg fired bullets into their home, confronted activists at a protest for Sundberg and against police violence.

Emotions run high at protest for Tekle Sundberg, as mother who was shot at expresses outrage

What started as a rally for a man shot and killed by Minneapolis Police quickly took a turn after the mother of two nearly hit by bullets while inside her apartment showed up to share her story on Saturday afternoon.