Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:36 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
14
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:17 AM CDT until SAT 6:00 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:55 AM CDT until WED 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:24 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Hennepin County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lyon County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County

2 teens rescued from river in Duluth after being swept away while swimming

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Duluth
FOX 9

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Duluth fire crews rescued two teenagers from Lester River after being swept away while swimming Wednesday afternoon.

The Duluth Fire Department said crews responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. for a 13-year-old and 14-year-old who were swept down the river.

The two teenagers were able to reach an island in the river and firefighters then used a series of ropes, ladders, and rescue slings to bring them safely to shore. The fire department said the rescue took about one hour and no injuries were reported. 

Related

Taylors Falls search: Teen missing after falling into St. Croix River
article

Taylors Falls search: Teen missing after falling into St. Croix River

The search continues Wednesday morning for DAndrea Sanvig, a teenager who fell from a rock ledge at Taylors Falls into the St. Croix River.

"This location is one that we are called to often, and it’s always a dangerous location for swimming, but especially so with all the flood risks that spring runoff brings," said Assistant Chief Dennis Edwards. "Thanks to the quick response of Duluth Fire and the DPD, and to the quick thinking and observation of these two kids, they are safe today. But the history of these rescues at Lester River haven’t always had good outcomes, and especially when the river is running, it can become extremely dangerous very quickly."  

The Duluth Fire Department wants to remind the public to stay away from running bodies of water as they are unpredictable and pose a serious life safety risk. Additionally, do not enter the water without a life jacket or swim alone. 

Image 1 of 3

Crews rescued two teens from Lester River after being swept away while swimming (Credit Duluth Fire Department)

From: Supplied