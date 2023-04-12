2 teens rescued from river in Duluth after being swept away while swimming

Duluth fire crews rescued two teenagers from Lester River after being swept away while swimming Wednesday afternoon.

The Duluth Fire Department said crews responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. for a 13-year-old and 14-year-old who were swept down the river.

The two teenagers were able to reach an island in the river and firefighters then used a series of ropes, ladders, and rescue slings to bring them safely to shore. The fire department said the rescue took about one hour and no injuries were reported.

"This location is one that we are called to often, and it’s always a dangerous location for swimming, but especially so with all the flood risks that spring runoff brings," said Assistant Chief Dennis Edwards. "Thanks to the quick response of Duluth Fire and the DPD, and to the quick thinking and observation of these two kids, they are safe today. But the history of these rescues at Lester River haven’t always had good outcomes, and especially when the river is running, it can become extremely dangerous very quickly."

The Duluth Fire Department wants to remind the public to stay away from running bodies of water as they are unpredictable and pose a serious life safety risk. Additionally, do not enter the water without a life jacket or swim alone.