Teenager with autism missing from Rochester, police say

article

Police in Rochester are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old with autism.

The Rochester Police Department tweeted Wednesday that Caden Olson left his home in Southeastern Rochester on May 30 and hasn't been seen since.

He is described as 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds. He could possibly be wearing a purple hoodie, blue "highwater" jeans, Adidas shoes and thick-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator Gagnon at 507-259-7012.