Teenager with autism missing from Rochester, police say

By FOX 9 Staff
Rochester
FOX 9
Caden Olson (Rochester Police Department)

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Rochester are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old with autism.

The Rochester Police Department tweeted Wednesday that Caden Olson left his home in Southeastern Rochester on May 30 and hasn't been seen since. 

He is described as 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds. He could possibly be wearing a purple hoodie, blue "highwater" jeans, Adidas shoes and thick-rimmed glasses. 

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator Gagnon at 507-259-7012. 