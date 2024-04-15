Teenager pleads guilty in shooting of Minneapolis police officer

The teenager accused of being involved in a shooting that injured a Minneapolis police officer in August 2023 entered a guilty plea in court on Monday.

Fredrick Leon Davis, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted second-degree murder in connection to the Aug. 11, 2023, shooting that injured a Minneapolis police officer.

According to court records, an officer was on patrol in an unmarked car around 9:15 p.m. when he noticed a potentially stolen Chevy Equinox allegedly used in a robbery that had also fled from Brooklyn Park police the day before and Minneapolis police about an hour prior.

The officer followed the Equinox for about eight blocks, and as he crested the hill, he saw what appeared to be the suspect vehicle parked with its lights off. The officer described hearing gunshots and seeing muzzle flashes, believing he was being shot at from two directions.

The seven-year veteran officer with the Minneapolis Police Department suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

The vehicle left, and officers attempted to stop it when the driver, whom police identified as Davis, fled. He was apprehended shortly after.

Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found a Glock where Davis had been sitting, which authorities said was equipped with a switch making it fully automatic. A "ghost gun" was also found where a juvenile had been sitting in the back, charges allege.

Initial forensic reviews suggest the Glock automatic firearm had fired 12 shots while the ghost gun had been fired three times, charges said.

During interviews with investigators, Nevaeh Lee Page, who also faces charges, claimed she noticed someone had been following them, and Davis said to "keep a look on that car" and pulled over. While she would not say who fired the shots, someone else in the car told authorities Davis was one of the shooters, charges allege.

Davis’ sentencing is scheduled for May 16. Under the terms of his plea agreement, he faces 131–153 months in prison.