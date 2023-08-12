Minneapolis police officer injured in shooting, 4 suspects arrested

A Minneapolis police officer was shot Friday night while pursuing a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a robbery.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the seven-year veteran was attempting to locate a vehicle that had fled from Brooklyn Park officers the day before and was allegedly involved in a robbery near 36th and Queen Avenue North. The officer found the vehicle around 9:15 p.m. near the 4300 block of Colafax Avenue North and started following in his unmarked squad car.

Someone inside the suspect vehicle fired at least 14 shots from an automatic weapon toward the officer's unmarked squad car. The officer was struck in the back of the shoulder and drove to the intersection of Fremont Avenue North and Webber Parkway, where he was transported to the hospital by other officers. He suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was hospitalized for a few hours. However, he left the hospital early Saturday morning with fellow officers gathered outside, clapping and showing their support.

Additional responding officers found the suspect vehicle again and attempted to make a stop when the driver fled. MPD officers and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office deputies pursued the driver until the suspect vehicle crashed near 21st Avenue and Upton Avenue North, police said.

Authorities arrested two 19-year-old men, a 19-year-old woman, and a juvenile. The two men and juvenile were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the men suffered an injury from a sheriff's K-9 during the apprehension.

"This incident underscores the incredible courage and bravery that all of our officers display as they don the MPD uniform in defense of our city. MPD officers put their lives on the line every day to protect each and every community member, not knowing what each day of that service may bring," said MPD Chief Brian O’Hara. "We are extremely thankful and relieved that this officer is still with us. Thanks to the work of his MPD and law enforcement family, we have protected one of our own and we’ve taken four more potentially dangerous criminals off the street."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Chief O'Hara will host a press conference at 1 p.m. on Saturday about the shooting. The press conference will be streamed on FOX9.com and FOX 9's YouTube page.

The incident remains under investigation.