Teen killed in shooting on downtown Minneapolis train platform

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:19PM
Downtown West
FOX 9

A shooting on a train platform in downtown Minneapolis left a teen dead Tuesday evening. Authorities responded to the Nicollet Mall platform, along 5th Street South between Nicollet Mall and South Marquette Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. for the shooting.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting on a train platform in downtown Minneapolis left a teen dead Tuesday evening.

Authorities responded to the Nicollet Mall platform, along 5th Street South between Nicollet Mall and South Marquette Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. for the shots fired.

At the scene, officers found the victim, a teen boy, with serious gunshot wounds. First responders tried to revive the teen, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say shortly after the shooting, Metro Transit was able to broadcast a suspect description and a bus driver spotted someone who matched that description. Police were able to take that individual into custody as a person of interest.

The shooting forced Metro Transit to stop service in the area of the shooting as the investigation is ongoing. The shooting also caused some disruption for Twins fans who were headed to Tuesday night's game as shots rang out.