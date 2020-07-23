Teen killed in shooting blocks away from Floyd memorial site in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting near E 35th Street and Chicago Avenue South, which is just blocks away from the George Floyd memorial site.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting at that location just after 6 p.m. According to Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder, at the scene, police found a 17-year-old boy who had been seriously injured by gunfire.

Police say the teen didn't have a pulse and they began efforts to revive him. However, the boy later died at Hennepin County Medical Center.

According to investigators, it appears the victim had been involved in a confrontation with another individual at a nearby market. The two moved outside which is where shots were fired by the suspect.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the search for the suspect is underway.