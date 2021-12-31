Expand / Collapse search
Teen killed in NYE shooting, marking the 95th homicide in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Hawthorne
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say two teens were shot while walking in Minneapolis' Hawthorne neighborhood Friday. A 15-year-old boy died from his injuries, marking the city's 95th homicide in 2021 on New Year's Eve.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting with one male down and another injured leaving the scene in a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived on the scene in the area of 2400 Dupont Avenue North, officers found a 15-year-old boy that had been shot. He died at the scene.

Police say the other person shot was a 16-year-old boy, who arrived at North Memorial Hospital by "private transport." He is expected to survive his injuries.

Early investigations indicate that the two teens were walking when gunfire erupted from a vehicle. The suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity and cause of death at a later date.

As the 95th homicide on New Year's Eve, the city remains below the homicide record. The most homicides in Minneapolis in a single year was 97 in 1995, when the New York Times dubbed the city "Murderapolis."