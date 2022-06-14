Teen girls carjacked at Golden Valley gas station

A teen girl pumping gas at a Golden Valley gas station had a gun pulled on her during a carjacking on Monday.

Police were called out around 8:30 p.m. for the robbery at the Speedway gas station on Douglas Drive at the corner of Duluth Street.

According to investigators, the 16-year-old driver was pumping gas while her 14-year-old sister was sitting in the car when two teen boys approached her. The victim told police one of the boys displayed a handgun and demanded she hands over the keys to her vehicle. Police say neither girl was injured during the robbery.

Two hours later, police in Bloomington tracked down the stolen vehicle and detained four teen boys. Charges are pending against one of those boys, a 15 year old from Buffalo, Minnesota, who police believe had the gun in the robbery.

Police say they also recovered a handgun during the arrest.

The robbery is the fifth carjacking in Golden Valley over the last month.