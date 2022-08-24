Teen charged with criminal sexual conduct in Minneapolis skyway attacks

A 19-year-old man faces felony charges of criminal sexual conduct for his alleged involvement in the attacks of five women within an eight-month time span in Minneapolis.

Makye Thibodeaux was charged with eight counts of criminal sexual conduct for the Minneapolis attacks. Two of the attacks occurred in the skyways, one was outside the Federal Reserve building and two were at apartment buildings.

Skyway attacks

On March 7, 2022, police say a woman walking through the skyway around lunchtime was allegedly approached by Thibodeaux from behind, who "forcefully grabbed her buttocks," the court documents state.

Police say the woman screamed for help, and Thibodeaux ran away.

A couple of weeks later, on March 22, another woman was in a parking ramp near the skyway when she suspected Thibodeaux was following her. She turned around and asked him"what are you doing?" The woman got scared and ran back towards the skyway when Thibodeaux allegedly "grabbed her buttocks aggressively," court documents state.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage from the area which they say shows Thibodeaux was following the woman for several blocks before attacking her in the ramp, according to court documents.

The third attack happened several months later on August 21, 2022. Police allege Thibodeaux approached a woman from behind as she was walking on the sidewalk outside the Federal Reserve building.

Thibodeaux allegedly "pulled up Victim's dress, grabbed her buttocks and hips with both hands." Police say Thibodeaux shoved the woman towards a fence and grabbed both of her arms, but the woman was able to get away, according to court documents.

Shortly after the attack, officers located Thibodeaux on a nearby staircase and arrested him. Thibodeaux allegedly told officers he "hangs out in the skyway when he does not have anywhere to go" and said that he was the person on the surveillance camera, according to court documents.

Police say he did not deny committing the assault and Thibodeaux said "it was wrong what he did," the complaint reads.

Apartment attacks

Thibodeaux faces criminal sexual conduct charges in two other attacks at Minneapolis apartment buildings.

On January 31, 2022, the teenager allegedly groped his girlfriend’s roommate while she was asleep. Police allege Thibodeaux said the victim thought he was "trying to touch her butt," during the incident and the teen said "but basically I kind of did," the complaint reads.

On June 12, 2022, Thibodeaux allegedly attacked a woman at the entrance of an apartment building on the 300 block of Nicollet Mall. Police say the teenager cornered the woman, "aggressively grabbed her buttocks" and attempted to remove her pants. The woman was able to fight Thibodeaux off and run away, according to court documents.

Police say a surveillance camera from the lobby captured the entire incident on video.

Charges

The 19-year-old faces two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct for the five alleged attacks.

Thibodeaux is currently being held in Hennepin County Jail.