Teen charged with murder as an adult for June killing of man in Northeast Minneapolis

A teen has been charged with murder as an adult after an attempted carjacking left a 39-year-old Maple Grove man dead in Northeast Minneapolis in June.

Jered Ohsman, 17, of Coon Rapids, now faces two second-degree murder charges for the crime that left Steven Markey dead June 11. He committed the crime with a 15-year-old.

Tuesday, a judge ordered Ohsman to stand trial as an adult.

According to the charges, the teens saw Markey at the intersection of 14th Avenue Northeast and Tyler Street Northeast around 5 p.m. June 11. There, they decided to rob him and steal his car. Both teens were carrying pistols and had bandanas pulled over their faces.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Ohsman ordered Markey to get out of the car, but Markey reached for something, so Ohsman shot him.

Additional shots were fired as Markey drove away, but he crashed into a building and died from his gunshot wounds.

The teens ran through alleyways behind buildings and hid a backpack under some stairs in the process.

Later that night, a vehicle was stolen from a home on 28th Street in St. Louis Park. A few hours later, New Hope Police responded to a burglary at a cell phone store where they located someone in a car matching the description of the stolen one.

The teens sped off and were pursued by police down the road. As the car turned onto the Hwy. 169 ramp, the driver crashed through a chain link fence. Both teens were arrested.