Teen charged with first-degree murder in death of 70-year-old man

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 16-year-old boy faces felony charges after "listening to a song about murder" then hitting a 70-year-old man with a stolen vehicle, according to court records. 

Stearns County prosecutors charged the teenager on Monday with premeditated first-degree murder and intentional second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 70-year-old man on April 21. 

According to court records, the teenager told authorities he stole a vehicle from the St. Cloud YMCA after finding a key in one of the lockers. While he was driving the car he saw the man walking on the sidewalk and "decided to run him over."

He drove onto the sidewalk and started slowly following the man, then accelerated and hit him from behind. The teenager called dispatch just after 8 p.m. stating he had just hit-and-run over someone with his car, charges allege.

Police responded to the crash site near the 1700 block of 6th Avenue North and found the man unresponsive. The 70-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

Surveillance video captured the vehicle being stolen from the YMCA parking lot and driving on the walking path, according to court records. 

The teenager made his first court appearance on Monday and the judge set his bail at $2 million without conditions and $1 million with conditions. The judge ordered a mental evaluation of the teenager to see if he is fit to stand trial.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 8. 