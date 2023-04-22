Expand / Collapse search
Teen in stolen vehicle struck and killed 70-year-old pedestrian in St. Cloud: Police

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested for "intentionally" hitting a 70-year-old man after stealing a car in St. Cloud on Friday, according to authorities. 

The St. Cloud Police Department said officers responded to a call for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle near the 1700 block of 6th Avenue North and found a 70-year-old man unresponsive at the scene. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died. 

The vehicle was allegedly driven by a 16-year-old boy who had stolen the car a few blocks away from the crash scene. The teenager allegedly told police he saw the man on a walking path, drove onto it, and "intentionally struck" him, according to police. 

The teenager fled from the crash site but was ultimately taken into custody by police. St. Cloud Police said the 16-year-old boy from Sauk Rapids was taken to a juvenile detention center and is being held on second-degree murder charges.

The teenager and pedestrian did not know each other, and the exact motive is under investigation. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will release the 70-year-old man’s identity and cause of death. 

The investigation is ongoing. 