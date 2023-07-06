2 teens charged for shooting fireworks at Minneapolis PD squads during July 4th chaos

A teenager is facing charges for allegedly shooting fireworks at Minneapolis police officers at Boom Island on the Fourth of July.

Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 17-year-old boy from Columbia Heights in juvenile court with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing a police officer for allegedly shooting fireworks at squad cars.

According to court records, the teenager was one of a group of 40-50 people who were setting off mortar fireworks and Roman candles toward vehicles at Boom Island Park.

When officers responded to the call around 11:30 p.m., the juveniles were allegedly shooting fireworks at officers' vehicles. As the responding officers initiated the squad car lights, the juveniles shifted their aim toward their vehicle and began shooting fireworks, charges said.

The officer said they feared for their safety as the fireworks went off directly in front of their windshield and passenger side window, charges said.

After the 17-year-old set off the fireworks, he ran from officers through the park and was taken into custody in the main parking lot. He allegedly admitted to police he shot fireworks, according to charges.

Teen charged with riot

Charges also came down on Thursday for an 18-year-old man who police say was among a crowd of 300 people near Bde Maka Ska.

Zamir Abdulkadir Yassin is charged with riot with a dangerous weapon in the second degree.

Police said they rolled up to the intersection of 36th Street West and Bde Maka Ska Parkway for a report of a car on fire. That's where they came across the large crowd and hundreds of fireworks being set off, "striking squad cars, passing vehicles, trees, and other bystanders," the charges detail.

With a state patrol helicopter overhead, officers drove a marked squad down the parkway in an attempt to disperse the crowd. During that time, police say Yassin fired a Roman candle-style firework at the squad. Once the firework was spent, the officer chased down Yassin and arrested him.

As of Thursday, he remains behind bars in Hennepin County Jail.