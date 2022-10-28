Teen arrested after possibly brining gun on St. Cloud-area school bus

Police in St. Cloud arrested a 17-year-old for illegally possessing a firearm they believe he brought on a school bus.

In a press release, the St. Cloud Police Department says the school resource officer received a report on October 26 that the suspect, a McKinley Area Learning Center student, possibly had a gun in his pocket while on a school bus.

Police say at no point did the student threaten anyone.

The following morning on October 27, police searched the suspect’s residence and found a handgun.

Police took the suspect into custody without incident. He now faces multiple felony charges related to illegal possession of a firearm.