Teen arrested after possibly brining gun on St. Cloud-area school bus

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in St. Cloud arrested a 17-year-old for illegally possessing a firearm they believe he brought on a school bus. 

In a press release, the St. Cloud Police Department says the school resource officer received a report on October 26 that the suspect, a McKinley Area Learning Center student, possibly had a gun in his pocket while on a school bus. 

Police say at no point did the student threaten anyone. 

The following morning on October 27, police searched the suspect’s residence and found a handgun. 

Police took the suspect into custody without incident. He now faces multiple felony charges related to illegal possession of a firearm. 