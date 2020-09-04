Technical healthcare workers at 2 Twin Cities metro hospitals give strike notice

article

The labor union representing more than 200 technical healthcare workers employed by Allina Health filed a notice to strike at two Twin Cities metro hospitals later this month.

SEIU Healthcare Minnesota filed a 10-day notice Thursday for a strike that would last from 6 a.m. Sept. 14 to 6 a.m. Sept. 16 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee and Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

According to SEIU Healthcare Minnesota, 90 percent of the members voted to approve a two-day strike following months of contracts negotiations to ensure pay and benefits for potential exposure to COVID-19. Currently, workers have a temporary agreement that maintains pay during a quarantine following a first exposure, but recently when faced with a second exposure workers had to use their sick time, the union said. Members say they want the same health and safety benefits as their other co-workers at Allina.

The affected workers at the St. Francis facility include medical lab technicians, surgical technicians, diagnostic technicians and more. The striking members at the Minneapolis hospital works as radiology technologists.

FOX 9 has reached out to Allina Health for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.