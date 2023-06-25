Expand / Collapse search

Taylor Swift thanks Minneapolis fans after weekend shows

By FOX 9 Staff
Taylor Swift performs during opening night of the Chicago Eras Tour at Soldier Field on June 2, 2023, in Chicago. (Shanna Madison/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service  / Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Taylor Swift posted a "thank you" note to fans on Sunday, after performing two sold-out shows at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

"Got to play shows for some of the most generous crowds this weekend in Minneapolis [blushing emojis]," wrote Swift. "Loved every second of it. Thanks to everyone there."

The weekend shows on Swift's massive tour – along with other weekend events like Pride Weekend and the Kiwanis Convention in Minneapolis – sent hotel prices spiking and brought people across the Midwest to downtown Minneapolis. Dedicated fans also lined up in the days before the show to buy merchandise.

The next stops on Swift's tour will be in Cincinnati and Kansas City.

