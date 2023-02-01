Taxi stolen by passenger at northern Minnesota gas station

A taxi driver had his vehicle stolen by a passenger while he went to the restroom inside a gas station in northern Minnesota Tuesday evening.

According to the Fosston Police Department, at around 6:51 p.m., police were dispatched to Lepier’s East gas station to take a report from a Doyle Taxi Cab driver who had reportedly went to use the restroom and came back outside to discover his taxi had been stolen.

Responding police learned that the person who stole the van had been a passenger in the taxi at the time, and the taxi was giving the passenger a ride from Essentia Health-Fargo to Cass Lake, Minnesota.

However, according to police the taxi was equipped with an active GPS and an active camera system, which was able to give live updates where the vehicle was located.

Officers from the Bemidji Police Department were able to safely stop the stolen taxi in the Bemidji area and apprehend suspect Mardee Jones, 34, of Cass Lake.

Jones is currently in custody with theft charges pending, according to police.