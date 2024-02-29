Taste of Minnesota 2024 music lineup revealed

Taste of Minnesota is returning to downtown Minneapolis this summer, and organizers have announced the music lineup for the two-day festival.

Taste of Minnesota will be held on July 6 and 7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. The festival showcases local food, culture and music. It is expanding in this summer, from 23 food vendors last year to a goal of having 60 vendors this year.

Festival organizers announced the music lineup for the main stage for both days.

July 6 lineup:

Koo Koo

Sophia Eris

The Wallflowers

Martina McBride

July 7 lineup:

Sounds of Blackness

Johnny Holm Band

Morris Day and the Time

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis plus special guests

Taste of Minnesota did say there is a surprise guest planned for July 6, which will be announced later.

The event began in 1983 as a free festival with both food and fireworks at the State Capitol grounds and Harriet Island during the July 4th weekend, but ended in 2010 following a change in ownership. The event was revived briefly in 2014 and 2015 in Waconia, before it ended again. The event was brought back again in 2023.

During the 2023 legislative session, a "Taste of Minnesota" bill was introduced by Rep. Jerry Newton (DFL-Coon Rapids), and Sen. John Hoffman (DFL-Champlain), and would provide $1.8 million in Fiscal Year 2024 from Minnesota’s general fund for a grant to the Downtown Minneapolis Council for infrastructure and costs of the event.

The event is free, but organizers ask if you are planning to attend to RSVP here.