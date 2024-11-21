Taste Buds: Sweet, savory and soulful pies

It’s pie season and Stephanie Hansen is on the hunt for all things sweet, savory, and special in this episode of Taste Buds.

First up: premade pie crusts at Vikings & Goddesses Pie Company. Founder Rachel Anderson and her team are hard at work ahead of Thanksgiving, making everything from handmade pies to chocolate croissants for online orders and dozens of Twin Cities coffee shops. Stephanie tries her hand at dough shaping and takes home a premade pie crust for later.

Stephanie’s next stop is Rose McGee, who runs Sweet Potato Comfort Pie. Rose uses her made-from-scratch pies to bring communities together, lifting those who’ve experienced racial injustice and trauma.

Every year, Rose hosts a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday of Service, which falls on Jan. 19 in 2025. She and her team will make 95 pies – the age Martin Luther King Jr. would have been this January. Learn more about this year’s event here.

Back at home, Stephanie switches to savory flavors with pastry chef Alicia Hinze. Alicia is the founder of The Buttered Tin, a beloved restaurant and bakery that offers a mouthwatering array of menu items in St. Paul and Northeast Minneapolis.

Alicia shows Stephanie how she creates her chorizo, egg and cheese hand pies with local ingredients, before Stephanie finishes off with her own recipe for chocolate peanut butter pie made with Vikings & Goddesses' crust.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Ingredients

For the crust:

1 prebaked 9-inch pie crust

2/3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

3 Tbsp heavy whipping cream

1 Tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp vanilla

For the filling:

1 cup 2 or 4% cottage cheese, or you can sub 8 oz cream cheese

1 cup creamy peanut butter (do not use natural peanut butter)

3/4 cup powdered (or confectioners’) sugar + 2 Tbsp

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tsp vanilla

Instructions:

Combine chocolate chips, 2/3 cup heavy cream, corn syrup and 1 tsp vanilla in a bowl and microwave for about 3 minutes until chocolate softens. Whisk until melted and smooth and spread chocolate mixture over the bottom of the prebaked pie crust. Freeze for 10 minutes to harden the chocolate.

In a food processor, blend the cottage cheese until smooth. Add the powdered sugar and peanut butter and combine until well mixed.

In a stand mixer bowl with the whisk attachment, whip the heavy cream with 2 Tbsp powdered sugar and the vanilla extract until light and fluffy.

Fold the whipped cream into the peanut butter mixture, pour into the prebaked chocolate-covered pie shell. Drizzle with any remaining chocolate from the bottom of the crust. Freeze for 3 hours or chill for 6 hours.

Recipes Copyright 2024 ©Stephaniesdish LLC

