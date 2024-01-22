Taste Buds: Protein Packed Soup and Salad with Stephanie Meyer
New year = new goals! Stephanie Hansen is doubling down on her nutrition and learning about protein with Stephanie Meyer (@stephanie.a.meyer on Instagram). Stephanie is a coach, personal chef, instructor, and author at Project Vibrancy.
Follow along with the Stephanies as they create a protein-packed soup and salad combo with rotisserie chicken, Northern Waters Smokehaus chorizo, kale, and crispy prosciutto!
Spicy Chicken, Sausage, & Sweet Potato Soup
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced small
- 1/2 pound bulk hot Italian or chorizo sausage
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon chili powder (choose chipotle chili powder if you want more heat)
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 cups thinly sliced lacinato (dino) kale (center rib removed before slicing)
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 2 cups peeled, diced sweet potato (1/2-inch dice)
- 1/2 cup salsa (Stephanie Meyer recommends Frontera Roasted Tomato brand)
- 2 cups of cooked chicken (rotisserie chicken works well) pulled into bite-sized pieces
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1/2 cup heavy cream (optional)
- Sea salt
Garnishes (optional)
- Chopped cilantro
- Shredded cheese
Instructions are available in the video above and here.
Lemon Kale Salad with Parm & Crispy Prosciutto
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
For the salad
- 4 large eggs
- 4-6 slices prosciutto
- 1 bunch dino or curly kale, ribs removed, sliced thinly, about 4-5 cups
- 1/2 cup pepitas, lightly chopped
- 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes, lightly chopped
- 2 cups cooked chicken, pulled into bite-sized pieces
- 1/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
- Freshly ground black pepper to taste
For the dressing
- 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
- 2 scallions, chopped
- 1 small clove garlic, chopped
- 1 teaspoon sea salt (plus more for seasoning the salad)
Instructions are available in the video above and here.