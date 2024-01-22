Taste Buds: Protein Packed Soup and Salad with Stephanie Meyer

New year = new goals! Stephanie Hansen is doubling down on her nutrition and learning about protein with Stephanie Meyer (@stephanie.a.meyer on Instagram). Stephanie is a coach, personal chef, instructor, and author at Project Vibrancy.

Follow along with the Stephanies as they create a protein-packed soup and salad combo with rotisserie chicken, Northern Waters Smokehaus chorizo, kale, and crispy prosciutto!

Spicy Chicken, Sausage, & Sweet Potato Soup

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced small

1/2 pound bulk hot Italian or chorizo sausage

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder (choose chipotle chili powder if you want more heat)

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 cups thinly sliced lacinato (dino) kale (center rib removed before slicing)

4 cups chicken broth

2 cups peeled, diced sweet potato (1/2-inch dice)

1/2 cup salsa (Stephanie Meyer recommends Frontera Roasted Tomato brand)

2 cups of cooked chicken (rotisserie chicken works well) pulled into bite-sized pieces

Juice of 1 lime

1/2 cup heavy cream (optional)

Sea salt

Garnishes (optional)

Chopped cilantro

Shredded cheese

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Lemon Kale Salad with Parm & Crispy Prosciutto

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

For the salad

4 large eggs

4-6 slices prosciutto

1 bunch dino or curly kale, ribs removed, sliced thinly, about 4-5 cups

1/2 cup pepitas, lightly chopped

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes, lightly chopped

2 cups cooked chicken, pulled into bite-sized pieces

1/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

For the dressing

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

2 scallions, chopped

1 small clove garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon sea salt (plus more for seasoning the salad)

Instructions are available in the video above and here.