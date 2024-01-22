Expand / Collapse search

Taste Buds: Protein Packed Soup and Salad with Stephanie Meyer

By FOX 9 Staff
Taste Buds: Protein Packed Soup and Salad

New year = new goals! Stephanie Hansen is doubling down on her nutrition and learning about protein with Stephanie Meyer (@stephanie.a.meyer on Instagram). Stephanie is a coach, personal chef, instructor, and author at Project Vibrancy. Follow along with the Stephanies as they create a protein packed soup and salad combo with rotisserie chicken, Northern Waters Smokehaus chorizo, kale, and crispy prosciutto!

Spicy Chicken, Sausage, & Sweet Potato Soup 

Serves 4 

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion, diced small
  • 1/2 pound bulk hot Italian or chorizo sausage
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder (choose chipotle chili powder if you want more heat)
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 cups thinly sliced lacinato (dino) kale (center rib removed before slicing)
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 2 cups peeled, diced sweet potato (1/2-inch dice)
  • 1/2 cup salsa (Stephanie Meyer recommends Frontera Roasted Tomato brand)
  • 2 cups of cooked chicken (rotisserie chicken works well) pulled into bite-sized pieces
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream (optional)
  • Sea salt

Garnishes (optional) 

  • Chopped cilantro
  • Shredded cheese

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Lemon Kale Salad with Parm & Crispy Prosciutto

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

For the salad

  • 4 large eggs
  • 4-6 slices prosciutto
  • 1 bunch dino or curly kale, ribs removed, sliced thinly, about 4-5 cups
  • 1/2 cup pepitas, lightly chopped
  • 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes, lightly chopped
  • 2 cups cooked chicken, pulled into bite-sized pieces
  • 1/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
  • Freshly ground black pepper to taste

For the dressing

  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
  • 2 scallions, chopped
  • 1 small clove garlic, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt (plus more for seasoning the salad)

Instructions are available in the video above and here.