Minnesota State Fair, Nur-D and new recipes: Taste Buds

Season two of "Taste Buds with Stephanie" kicks off at the Minnesota State Fair.

Join Stephanie Hansen as she tries Quesabirria Taquitos and Esquites at El Burrito Mercado, a family-owned restaurant that has worked for more than 10 years to get a spot as a State Fair food vendor.

Then, Stephanie meets up with her special guest, Nur-D, a beloved Twin Cities Hip Hop artist and her latest Taste Bud. Come along as they sample the Wrangler Waffle Burger at Nordic Waffles, Deep-Fried Ranch Dressing at Lulu’s Public House, as well as PB Bacon Cakes and a secret menu item at The Blue Barn.

Back at home, Stephanie whips up two simple State Fair-inspired dishes. Follow along with the recipes below.

Stephanie’s Homage to the Minnesota State Fair Gizmo

The State Fair Gizmo is a classic sandwich served by Carl Cardamon at the Iowa and Minnesota state fairs for over 50 years. Now Carla, Carl's daughter, continues with the tradition.

Ingredients:

4 Italian or submarine rolls

3 Tbsp melted butter

Meat:

1 lb. lean ground beef

4 sweet Italian sausage links, casings removed

1 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Marinara sauce:

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 16 oz can tomato sauce

1⁄2 cup grated onion

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp dried oregano

1⁄2 tsp dried rosemary

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp Tabasco

1/2 tsp pepper

Toppings:

8 slices fresh mozzarella

Salt and pepper to taste

Pepperoncini

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Stephanie’s State Fair Elote Corn on the Cob

Inspired by the State Fair Roasted Corn and the Esquites "corn in a cup" at the El Burrito Mercado food booth.

Ingredients:

4 ears fresh corn Grilled

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice, plus additional wedges for serving

Zest of one lime

½ teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon Tajin

⅓ cup Cotija cheese

2 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

Instructions are available in the video above and here.