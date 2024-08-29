Minnesota State Fair, Nur-D and new recipes: Taste Buds
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Season two of "Taste Buds with Stephanie" kicks off at the Minnesota State Fair.
Join Stephanie Hansen as she tries Quesabirria Taquitos and Esquites at El Burrito Mercado, a family-owned restaurant that has worked for more than 10 years to get a spot as a State Fair food vendor.
Then, Stephanie meets up with her special guest, Nur-D, a beloved Twin Cities Hip Hop artist and her latest Taste Bud. Come along as they sample the Wrangler Waffle Burger at Nordic Waffles, Deep-Fried Ranch Dressing at Lulu’s Public House, as well as PB Bacon Cakes and a secret menu item at The Blue Barn.
Back at home, Stephanie whips up two simple State Fair-inspired dishes. Follow along with the recipes below.
Stephanie’s Homage to the Minnesota State Fair Gizmo
The State Fair Gizmo is a classic sandwich served by Carl Cardamon at the Iowa and Minnesota state fairs for over 50 years. Now Carla, Carl's daughter, continues with the tradition.
Ingredients:
- 4 Italian or submarine rolls
- 3 Tbsp melted butter
Meat:
- 1 lb. lean ground beef
- 4 sweet Italian sausage links, casings removed
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
Marinara sauce:
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 16 oz can tomato sauce
- 1⁄2 cup grated onion
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- 1 16 oz can tomato sauce
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1⁄2 tsp dried rosemary
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp Tabasco
- 1/2 tsp pepper
Toppings:
- 8 slices fresh mozzarella
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Pepperoncini
Instructions are available in the video above and here.
Stephanie’s State Fair Elote Corn on the Cob
Inspired by the State Fair Roasted Corn and the Esquites "corn in a cup" at the El Burrito Mercado food booth.
Ingredients:
- 4 ears fresh corn Grilled
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice, plus additional wedges for serving
- Zest of one lime
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon Tajin
- ⅓ cup Cotija cheese
- 2 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
Instructions are available in the video above and here.