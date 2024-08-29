Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota State Fair, Nur-D and new recipes: Taste Buds

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 29, 2024 8:31am CDT
Taste Buds
FOX 9

MN State Fair, Nur-D and new recipes: Taste Buds

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Season two of "Taste Buds with Stephanie" kicks off at the Minnesota State Fair.

Join Stephanie Hansen as she tries Quesabirria Taquitos and Esquites at El Burrito Mercado, a family-owned restaurant that has worked for more than 10 years to get a spot as a State Fair food vendor. 

Then, Stephanie meets up with her special guest, Nur-D, a beloved Twin Cities Hip Hop artist and her latest Taste Bud. Come along as they sample the Wrangler Waffle Burger at Nordic Waffles, Deep-Fried Ranch Dressing at Lulu’s Public House, as well as PB Bacon Cakes and a secret menu item at The Blue Barn.

Back at home, Stephanie whips up two simple State Fair-inspired dishes. Follow along with the recipes below.

Stephanie’s Homage to the Minnesota State Fair Gizmo

The State Fair Gizmo is a classic sandwich served by Carl Cardamon at the Iowa and Minnesota state fairs for over 50 years. Now Carla, Carl's daughter, continues with the tradition.

Ingredients:

  • 4 Italian or submarine rolls
  • 3 Tbsp melted butter

Meat:

  • 1 lb. lean ground beef
  • 4 sweet Italian sausage links, casings removed
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Marinara sauce:

  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 16 oz can tomato sauce
  • 1⁄2 cup grated onion
  • 1 tsp minced garlic
  • 1 16 oz can tomato sauce
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 1⁄2 tsp dried rosemary
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp Tabasco
  • 1/2 tsp pepper

Toppings:

  • 8 slices fresh mozzarella
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Pepperoncini

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Stephanie’s State Fair Elote Corn on the Cob

Inspired by the State Fair Roasted Corn and the Esquites "corn in a cup" at the El Burrito Mercado food booth. 

Ingredients:

  • 4 ears fresh corn Grilled
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice, plus additional wedges for serving
  • Zest of one lime
  • ½ teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon Tajin
  • ⅓ cup Cotija cheese
  • 2 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher salt

Instructions are available in the video above and here.