Target's stock sees huge increase after strong sales report

article

A strong earnings report Wednesday sent stock prices soaring for Target as the company gained a single-day increase of 20 percent.

The report showed Target's comparable sales, which includes online sales, were up 3.4 percent in the second quarter with online sales increasing a whopping 34 percent.

The company also increased its profit expectations for the year.

The strong numbers sent Target's stock price up $17.45 from the previous close. The company also set a new 52-week high during the day at $103.38.

On the year, Target's stock is currently up more than 57 percent.