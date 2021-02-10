Target to provide pay, Lyft rides for hourly workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

Target is now among the growing list of companies incentivizing workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

When essential employees become eligible for the vaccine, hourly team members at Target will get up to four hours of pay, according to a press release.

The Minnesota-based company says all U.S. team members will be offered free Lyft rides, up to $15 dollars each way, to get back and forth from vaccine appointments.

Target said it will not require employees to get a vaccine in order to come to work.

