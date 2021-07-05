Target Field welcomes back fans with return to 100% capacity

article

Crowds at Target Field are officially back at full strength. The Minnesota Twins returned to 100% capacity at games, without COVID restrictions, beginning with Monday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

To bring fans back, the team has special promotions, giveaways, and events lined up all week long. It’s been 636 days since Target Field was at 100% capacity, and fans are thrilled that the wait is finally over.

"COVID is COVID, we did what we needed to do, we’re ready to get back out and do what we want to do," fan Nanci Emmans said. "The Twins need it, maybe it will help cheer them on and bring us a win today."

"Time to get back at it, we’ve been sitting at home too long," husband Dick Emmans added.

It will be a busy week at the stadium. Tuesday is Pride Night, Wednesday is Student Day, Thursday welcomes fans with University Of North Dakota ties, and South Dakota State will be welcomed on Friday. You can also get a baby blue Twins replica jersey and enjoy fireworks on Friday night.

Then on Saturday, there will be a Wine, Women and Baseball theme day and the gameday giveaway will be a Bomba Club Bobblehead. On Sunday, the team will salute Nelson Cruz in a sendoff for the 2021 All-Star Game.

"It means a lot after the pandemic we went through," fan Erik Espinoza told FOX 9.

The week of festivities was kicked off with free, all-you-can-eat concessions on Monday.

Twins pitcher Randy Dobnak and outfielder Jake Cave hung out with fans at a pre-game party too.

"[It’s] been a long time coming, obviously it’s been over a year," Dobnak said. His team could not be more excited to have its fans back in the stands.

"100% capacity, I don’t even really remember what this was like," Cave said. "So this is cool seeing everyone out here, and everybody’s having fun."

Players hope their effort on the diamond can have the seats sold-out soon.

"It’s nice to finally have 100% capacity again," Dobnak said. "It just feels like baseball again. Last year was super weird not having anybody in the stands."

"When you get everybody in here going crazy the atmosphere is way better, and you feel like everybody’s got your back and everything," Cave continued. "I think it’s definitely going to make a difference."

