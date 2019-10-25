T-Wolves players give game ball to Coach Ryan Saunders after win on anniversary of father's death

article

On the fourth anniversary of his father's death, Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders ended up with the game ball after Minnesota's win in Charlotte.

The Timberwolves pounded on the Hornets for the road win on Friday, 121 to 99. But the win meant a little more than just a 2-0 start for the Saunders family.

Friday also marked four years since former Wolves coach and team executive Flip Saunders died from Hodgkin's lymphoma. Since Flip's death, Ryan Saunders has followed in his father's footsteps, taking over as head coach of the Timberwolves last year.

After getting a win on opening night, Saunders coached the T-Wolves to a come-from-behind win on Friday.

Following the game, players took the time to recognize the special moment.

Karl-Anthony Towns speaks in locker room after win.

"Four years ago, your father joined the angels up in heaven," explained center Karl-Anthony Towns. "We really, as a team, when we came in the huddle out there on the court, we said we wanted to get this W for you and your family."

Towns then told Ryan they had kept the game ball for him and his family.

"My dad would say right now though, he is proud of where this team is going," Ryan Saunder said after getting the ball. "He'd say we'd got to look forward with this team. Look forward, we don't need to look into the past."

The Timberwolves will play the Heat on Saturday for their homeopener at Target Center.