STDs on the rise: Syphilis cases rose 25% in 2022, according to MDH

Syphilis cases in Minnesota rose 25% in 2022, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

The department says the amount of syphilis cases rose to 1,832 in 2022 up from the 1,457 cases the year before. However, during that same time period cases of Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and HIV/AIDS all showed a slight declines.

The new cases of syphilis were largely centered around the Twin Cities metro, according to the data.

MDH says that they are still unsure how the COVID-19 pandemic effected reported and STD cases so making year-over-year comparisons is difficult.

"We cannot know the full extent of COVID-19’s impact on STD screening and treatment accessibility based on our data over the past few years," Christine Jones, STD, HIV and TB section manager for MDH said in a press release. "But we can say for certain that STDs continue to be a major concern in Minnesota. STD and HIV screening and appropriate treatment are critical pieces of preventing long-term health problems and future spread of these diseases."

Additionally, MDH says that despite the pandemic, STD rates remain at a near-historic high with 32,072 cases reported in 2022.