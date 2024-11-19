article

The Brief Symone Woolridge is joining FOX 9 as an evening anchor. She'll join the team this December after spending nearly three years as an achor for WTMJ4 in Milwaukee.



Woolridge will anchor the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. news.

Who is Symone Woolridge

Woolridge is joining FOX 9 after spending nearly three years as the weekday anchor for WTMJ4 in Milwaukee. Before that, she was a reporter and anchor at WREG-TV in Memphis and a reporter and weekend anchor for WTVA in Tupelo, Michigan.

She began her broadcast journalism career as an associate producer and multimedia journalist at WSIL-TV in Carterville, Illinois, after graduating from Southern Illinois University. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Radio, Television and Digital Communication.

What she's saying

"As journalists, our jobs can take us to many cities and states, reporting on some of the best and worst days of people’s lives and through those experiences I’ve been reminded of the true value of time with family, so I’m so excited to reset the clock and begin this new chapter at FOX9, in an area that’s already been a part of my family’s journey in so many ways," Woolridge said.