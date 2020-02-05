Sylvan Esso, Hippo Campus to headline 2020 Basilica Block Party

article

The 2020 Basilica Block Party lineup was unveiled Wednesday, featuring a mix of local and national acts on all three stages.

The annual two-day music festival will take place on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11.

Electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso will headline the Great Clips stage Friday night. Alternative rock band Hippo Campus, which hails from St. Paul, will headline the same stage the following night.

Another local group, Minneapolis jazz-punk band 26 BATS!, will perform on the Star Tribune stage Friday night.

The full lineup was unveiled on Cities 97.1, the longtime radio sponsor of the event.

Basilica Block Party began in 1995 as a fundraiser for the restoration of the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. Proceeds from the event continue to go towards the renovation of the Basilica and its outreach programs.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Single-night tickets are $60 and two-night passes are $110 through Sunday, June 21.