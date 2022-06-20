Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Clay County, Dakota County, Grant County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County

SUV sinks at Mississippi River boat launch

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Dakota County
FOX 9
article

A motorist trying to take their boat out of the Mississippi River on Sunday ended up with their vehicle completely submerged.  (Dakota County Sheriff's Office / FOX 9)

HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorist trying to bring his boat out of the water ended up with his SUV completely submerged in the Mississippi River in Hastings.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the Hastings Police Department on Sunday, June 19, responded to the Jaycee Park boat launch after a man's SUV ended up in the water. 

According to the sheriff's office, "The driver attempted to bring his boat in from the water, got out of his vehicle, then realized he accidentally left it in reverse. The vehicle became completely submerged."

The Dakota County Sheriff's Dive Team responded to assist with recovering the vehicle. 

This mishap has the sheriff's office reminding people to "always remain aware of your surroundings. Wear a life jacket. Stay sober. Be weather aware. Double-check your actions before you proceed."

No injuries were reported. 

An SUV ended up in the Mississippi River after a mishap at a Hastings boat launch. (Dakota County Sheriff's Office / FOX 9)