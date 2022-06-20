SUV sinks at Mississippi River boat launch

article

A motorist trying to bring his boat out of the water ended up with his SUV completely submerged in the Mississippi River in Hastings.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the Hastings Police Department on Sunday, June 19, responded to the Jaycee Park boat launch after a man's SUV ended up in the water.

According to the sheriff's office, "The driver attempted to bring his boat in from the water, got out of his vehicle, then realized he accidentally left it in reverse. The vehicle became completely submerged."

The Dakota County Sheriff's Dive Team responded to assist with recovering the vehicle.

This mishap has the sheriff's office reminding people to "always remain aware of your surroundings. Wear a life jacket. Stay sober. Be weather aware. Double-check your actions before you proceed."

No injuries were reported.