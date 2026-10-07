Woman charged in Reign nightclub mass shooting accused of acting in retaliation: charges

The Brief A woman is facing charges nearly three months after nine people were shot outside Reign nightclub. Police say the Reign nightclub mass shooting appears to have been retaliation for an earlier assault against the suspect's boyfriend. DNA testing linked the woman to ammunition and cartridge casings recovered during the investigation.



Nearly three months after nine people were shot outside Reign nightclub in Uptown, a woman is facing charges in what police say was a retaliatory shooting targeting several people suspected of attacking her boyfriend the night before.

Reign Nightclub shooting arrest

What we know:

Veronica Brown, 21, is charged with drive-by shooting toward a person and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm in connection to the nightclub shooting on July 19.

Brown was charged on Wednesday for the shooting. She is now being held in Hennepin County Jail on the charges and is set to appear in court on Thursday.

The backstory:

Brown is accused of firing shots from the passenger side of a black Infiniti outside the nightclub in the early morning hours of July 19.

The shooting left nine people hurt, including seven men and two women between the ages of 18 and 27. Two of the victims reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Minneapolis police say they were able to track down the registered owner of the Infiniti, who told officers she had sold it to Brown over Facebook. Officers say they later obtained surveillance video showing Brown and her boyfriend in the vehicle after the shooting.

On top of that, the complaint alleges they found Brown's DNA on cartridge casings recovered from the scene.

Police allege retaliation

The other side:

Speaking with investigators, police say Brown said she didn't remember buying the Infiniti.

Police say video shows 100 people standing outside Reign when the shooting occurred.

Dig deeper:

According to the charges, police believe Brown was acting in retaliation after her boyfriend was attacked the previous evening at Vanquish Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. Several of the people later shot outside Reign were suspected of taking part in that attack, according to police.

What's next:

The charges warn that Brown could face additional counts moving forward, potentially for each of the victims injured in the shooting, and some could be elevated.

What they're saying:

"This was an act of extreme violence that injured numerous people and my thoughts are with everyone affected as they continue their recovery," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. "We believe this was a retaliatory attack for a previous assault, and we are prepared to prosecute Ms. Brown to protect the community."