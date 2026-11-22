The Brief A South Dakota man faces felony charges after a Sept. 25 crash in Clay County that killed his passenger. Investigators say vehicle data showed the car was going 92 mph before it hit a utility pole and hospital testing showed an alcohol concentration as high as 0.28. Prosecutors say Snapchat videos recorded at 1:20 a.m. and about 1:26 a.m. showed drinking behind the wheel and speeding before the crash.



A South Dakota man is accused of speeding, drinking and Snapchatting before crashing into a utility pole in Clay County, Minn., and killing his passenger.

Vicktor Lee Robinson, 21, of Sisseton, South Dakota, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

Fatal Clay County crash

Local perspective:

A criminal complaint states Clay County deputies responded to the 11000 block of 90th Avenue North at about 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 25 after dispatch got an automatic crash notification. They then found a white vehicle in a ditch against a large utility pole.

Deputies say they then found Robinson conscious in the driver's seat. He reportedly kept saying "Get me out," and "I don't want to be in here with her," while a large bone protruded from his elbow.

Responding deputies also saw the speedometer of the vehicle was stuck at just over 140 mph, according to the complaint.

A female passenger was pinned inside the damaged vehicle and deputies could not remove her without mechanical equipment.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:09 a.m. A provisional autopsy said she died from multiple traumatic injuries from the crash, according to the complaint.

Dig deeper:

The complaint says hospital staff collected a blood sample from Robinson at 3:21 a.m. that showed an alcohol concentration of 0.28.

Deputies reported a strong smell of alcohol from Robinson and the vehicle. They also found a box of small liquor bottles in the driver's door panel and several bottle caps inside, according to the complaint.

Investigators then viewed videos on Robinson's Snapchat account that showed him drinking and speeding before the crash. One video recorded at 1:20 a.m. reportedly showed him filming himself while driving and drinking from a small bottle of alcohol.

Another video recorded about six minutes later showed the vehicle speeding up from about 90 mph to 115 mph, according to the charges. Investigators wrote that the vehicle appeared to cross the Red River bridge from North Dakota into Clay County while weaving across the roadway and into the opposing lane.

The Minnesota State Patrol's review of the vehicle's airbag control module showed a speed of 92 mph immediately before the crash, according to the complaint.

The complaint also lists a July 21 misdemeanor drunken driving conviction in Roberts County, South Dakota.