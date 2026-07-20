2nd Minneapolis mass shooting in 24 hours leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

The Brief Five men were shot outside a business on Nicollet Avenue on Sunday evening. One man died, and four others were injured, including one with potentially life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made. Police say there is no known connection with the earlier mass shooting outside Reign Event Center that left nine people injured early Sunday morning.



Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and four others injured Sunday evening, just hours after a separate shooting outside the Reign Event Center wounded nine people.

Deadly shooting on Nicollet Avenue

What we know:

Minneapolis police said officers responded around 8:20 p.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue and found four injured men at the scene.

A 28-year-old man with potentially life-threatening injuries was transported to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died. A 24-year-old man with potentially life-threatening injuries was also taken to Hennepin Healthcare, along with a 43-year-old man with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

A 36-year-old man with apparent non-life-threatening injuries was transported to North Memorial Health. A 26-year-old man later walked into Hennepin Healthcare with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Preliminary information indicates gunfire erupted outside a business along Nicollet Avenue, striking the five men. Officers secured the area while Minneapolis police crime scene investigators collected evidence from the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. So far no arrests have been made.

No connection to Reign Event Center mass shooting

Dig deeper:

Police say there is no known connection between the Nicollet Avenue shooting and the earlier mass shooting outside the Reign Event Center in the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South.

In that shooting, officers responded and found nine people, seven men and two women between the ages of 18 and 27, suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators said the shooting followed an altercation, and they are investigating whether someone fired from a vehicle.

Two men remain in life-threatening condition in that case. No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Minneapolis police by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers.