The Brief The BCA says Lakes Area police officer Jonathan Barwin fired a department-issued rifle during a Nov. 14 shooting in Chisago Township. A man, later identified as Mitchell Hedquist, had shot and killed a 63-year-old man, and wounded a woman. Hedquist was fatally shot by police.



State investigators have identified the officer who fired his weapon during a Nov. 14 deadly shooting in Chisago Township.

Chisago Township officer-involved shooting

According to preliminary information from the BCA, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls from a man later identified as Mitchell Hedquist, who lived at the home on the 12000 block of Stacy Trail. The BCA said he made statements that showed he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Local perspective:

At 10:15 a.m. Nov. 14 in Chisago Township, a Chisago County deputy was assigned to a call tied to Hedquist’s 911 calls, according to the BCA. The BCA said the details of that response are still being determined.

Timeline:

At 10:52 a.m. Nov. 14 in Chisago Township, Jessica Hedquist called and said she and her boyfriend, Derek Curran, had both been shot by Mitchell, according to the BCA. A Chisago County deputy went to the home, and officers from the Lakes Area and Wyoming police departments responded to assist.

Authorities say as the deputy and officers arrived, they heard gunfire. The BCA said officers saw Jessica Hedquist and Curran wounded outside the home, moved them to a safe place and gave first aid while Mitchell Hedquist kept firing a handgun behind the home.

Who investigators have identified so far

The BCA said Barwin fired his rifle and struck Mitchell Hedquist, who went back into the home and was found dead inside. State investigators said Barwin has 10 years of law enforcement experience and has been placed on leave by the Lakes Area Police Department.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified Mitchell Lowell Hedquist, 32, of Chisago Township as the man who died after Barwin fired. The medical examiner also identified Derek Shawn Curran, 63, of Lindstrom as the other man killed.

BCA crime scene personnel say they recovered a handgun, live ammunition and spent cartridge casings.

What's next:

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Lakes Area Police Department asked the BCA to investigate the use of force, according to the agency. The BCA said that after the investigation is complete, it will send its findings without a charging recommendation to the Chisago County Attorney’s Office for review.