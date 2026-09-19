Reign Event Center mass shooting: Police release image of vehicle of interest

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The Brief The Minneapolis Police Department released an image of a vehicle they say they are searching for in connection with the July mass shooting outside of Reign Event Center. The shooting injured nine people. Anyone with information on the vehicle is urged to call 911 and not approach the vehicle or its occupants.



Minneapolis police released an image of a car they say they are searching for in connection to a shooting that injured nine people outside of Reign Event Center.

Police search for vehicle connected to mass shooting

What they're saying:

Law enforcement officials say they are asking the public to help them locate a vehicle connected to a mass shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue on July 19.

Police released the following vehicle description:

2016 black Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400

Distinctive wheels as shown in the photo

Heavily tinted windows

Sunroof

Wisconsin blackout license plate ZAC-6116

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call 911 and to not approach it or its occupants.

Details can also be shared by sending an email to policetips@minneapolismn.gov or by leaving a voicemail at 612-673-5845.

Anonymous tips can also be shared via CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477)

The backstory:

Minneapolis police responded to reports of a shooting that had left multiple people injured at Reign Event Center on Hennepin Avenue in Uptown.

Police said they got to the scene in less than one minute, and quickly called for backup because of the large crowd and the number of people hurt.

At the scene, officers say they learned nine victims had been injured in a shootout at the nightclub.

The victims included seven men and two women, all between the ages of 18 and 27. Four were found at the scene while the rest later showed up at local hospitals for treatment. Police said at a Sunday afternoon news conference that two of the men wounded suffered life-threatening injuries, but are expected to survive.

"Early this morning, Minneapolis experienced another senseless act of gun violence. This was a brazen act of violence in a crowded entertainment district where innocent people were placed at tremendous risk. That is absolutely unacceptable. This incident is an unthinkable, disgusting and cowardly act," said Bill Peterson, interim police chief.