The Brief A Detroit Lakes man is charged with 14 felony counts tied to forged checks. David William Laudon is accused of forging checks cashed from March 31 through Aug. 10, and taking more than $130,115 from a man in hospice care for cancer. Investigators say a $68,700.47 inheritance check was deposited into Laudon’s account on May 22.



A Detroit Lakes man is accused of forging checks made out to himself and his daughter, and taking more than $130,115 from a man in hospice care, according to charges filed in Becker County Court.

Becker County complaint lays out case

According to the complaint filed Nov. 17, 2026, David William Laudon is accused of depositing checks into his own account and his daughter’s account after a representative for the man raised concerns about his finances.

Local perspective:

The complaint states an investigator with the Detroit Lakes Police Department was contacted on Aug. 27 by a representative who has power of attorney for the man. The complaint states the representative saw several checks for thousands of dollars made out to Laudon and his daughter and said Laudon used to be the man’s neighbor before he moved into hospice care.

The complaint states the representative later told police the man was also missing an inheritance check from his deceased brother’s estate worth about $68,000. On Sept. 4, Sternhagen spoke with the man, who said he never agreed to give Laudon the inheritance check and had not written thousands of dollars in checks to Laudon, though he may have written one or two checks for moving expenses, according to the complaint.

Timeline:

The complaint states authorities subpoenaed bank records for Laudon and his daughter, and compared the checks with the man’s handwriting and signature. The complaint states investigators found one check for $2,178 deposited into Laudon’s account on March 31, one for $2,550 on April 6, one for $2,300 into his daughter’s account on April 15, another $2,300 on April 24 and one for $1,980 on May 1.

The complaint states investigators also found a $2,000 check deposited on May 5, a $3,535 check on May 13, a $4,500 check on May 21, the $68,700.47 inheritance check on May 22, $4,500 checks on June 1, June 10, July 9 and July 30 and an Aug. 10 count tied to more than $2,500. The complaint says most of those checks did not appear to match the man’s handwriting.

Investigators describe money and responses

The complaint states the 14 filed counts are all felony check forgery charges and carry listed maximum penalties ranging from five years and $10,000 to 20 years and $100,000, depending on the amount tied to each count.

What they're saying:

The complaint states Laudon spoke with investigators on Nov. 4 and said the checks were payment for helping the man move and for storing some of his belongings. The complaint sstates Laudon also claimed the man had signed the inheritance check over to him.

The complaint states Sternhagen also spoke with Laudon’s daughter after confronting Laudon about checks written in her name. According to the complaint, Laudon said the man mailed celebratory thank-you cards with checks for his daughter, but the daughter told investigators she never saw those cards and never cashed or deposited those checks herself. The complaint states she told police Laudon said the checks were gifts for her and that he cashed them for her.

What we don't know:

Court documents do not indicate if Laudon has entered a plea.

The complaint’s probable cause statement says two $4,500 checks were cashed on Aug. 10 and says a separate $10,000 check to Laudon’s daughter was cashed on Aug. 25. But the filed counts listed in the complaint stop at Count 14 for Aug. 10, and the source material does not explain whether the Aug. 25 check will be charged separately.