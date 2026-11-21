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The Brief A 72-year-old man died after he went off-road and his vehicle rolled in Baldwin, Wisconsin. The crash happened Friday evening on County Trunk Highway BB near Rose Lane. The man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, authorities said.



A man has died after his vehicle rolled off-road in Baldwin Friday afternoon.

Baldwin, Wisconsin fatal crash

What we know:

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, just after 4 p.m. authorities responded to a crash on County Truck Highway BB near Rose Lane.

Authorities say that a 72-year-old man was driving westbound on County Trunk Highway BB when he left the roadway and his vehicle rolled.

The driver was removed from the vehicle, but later died at the scene, law enforcement said. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This is the seventh traffic fatality in St. Croix County.

What we don't know:

it is not known what led up to the crash.