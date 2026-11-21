Man dies in rollover crash in Baldwin, Wisconsin
article
BALDWIN, - A man has died after his vehicle rolled off-road in Baldwin Friday afternoon.
Baldwin, Wisconsin fatal crash
What we know:
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, just after 4 p.m. authorities responded to a crash on County Truck Highway BB near Rose Lane.
Authorities say that a 72-year-old man was driving westbound on County Trunk Highway BB when he left the roadway and his vehicle rolled.
The driver was removed from the vehicle, but later died at the scene, law enforcement said. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
This is the seventh traffic fatality in St. Croix County.
What we don't know:
it is not known what led up to the crash.
The Source: A press release from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.