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The Brief A driver was arrested after crashing into a vacant building in East St. Paul, prompting the emergency demolition of the building. City officials say the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, and the building is being demolished Sunday night. Authorities say Third Street East is closed in both directions between Arcade Street and Bates Avenue until further notice. The same building sustained a total of four vehicle crashes since 2020.



A vacant building in east St. Paul is being demolished after a driver crashed a vehicle into it Saturday night, prompting an emergency demolition.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries before being arrested for suspected DWI, authorities say.

This is the fourth time the building has been struck by a vehicle since 2020, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.

Driver arrested after crashing car into East St. Paul building

A car is lodged inside a vacant building in East St. Paul after it crashed. (Supplied)

Local perspective:

The St. Paul Police Department said it responded to the intersection of East Third Street and Maple Street at about 7:16 p.m. after 911 callers reported that a vehicle struck a building and ran away.

The building, 743 East 3rd Street, is registered as vacant, and police say no one was inside.

While police searched for the driver, a resident in the 1000 block of East 3rd Street called 911 to report that a man was in their yard and said he was injured.

Law enforcement then found the man, who reportedly showed signs of impairment, and determined he was the driver of the vehicle that struck the building. Police say the man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was then arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident as well as driving while intoxicated.

A building in East St. Paul is demolished after a vehicle crashed into it (photo courtesy of the St. Paul Fire Department). (Supplied)

What's next:

The St. Paul fire department said an emergency demolition of the building is currently underway on Sunday after the city's Department of Safety and Inspections (DSI) deemed it unsafe.

Occupants of a neighboring property were relocated, so the demolition could safely take place.

Third Street East is currently closed in both directions between Arcade Street and Bates Avenue until further notice.

The backstory:

The St. Paul Fire Department said this is the fourth time since 2020 that the building was struck by a vehicle.