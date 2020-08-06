Suspected burglary ends in fatal crash in Hampton Township, Minnesota

A reported burglary in Hampton Township, Minnesota ended in a fatal crash Thursday morning, according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded around 10:40 a.m. to a report of a suspected burglary at an outbuilding in the 26000 block of Donnelly Avenue. A deputy noticed a vehicle backed up to the building and tried to block the vehicle in with his squad car. The driver instead drove into the squad car and took off, leaving northbound on Donnelly Avenue, which is a gravel road.

The deputy, who was not injured, followed the vehicle. After cresting a hill about a mile north of the property, the deputy saw the vehicle had rolled into a field. Both the male driver and female passenger had been ejected from the vehicle. The driver was found dead. Emergency crews took the passenger, who suffered serious injuries, to the hospital.

Investigators learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Minneapolis.

The crash remains under investigation.