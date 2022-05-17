Suspect vehicle located in hit-and-run that hurt 2 tow truck drivers

The suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that injured two tow truck drivers on Interstate 35 early Monday morning has been located.

The Minnesota State Patrol on Tuesday said the vehicle, which was described as a Lincoln MKZ, has been located, noting this is an "open and active investigation." It's unclear if the suspected driver has been arrested.

According to the State Patrol's report, two tow truck operators were working to remove a vehicle from the center median of northbound I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County, at 1:53 a.m. Monday when a motorist drove by, hitting the tow truck operators.

A 39-year-old man from Faribault and a 23-year-old man from Faribault suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol report says.

They were part of a three-person team from Glenn's Towing based in Faribault that responded to the rollover of a pick-up truck and camper trailer in the median. They had gotten the vehicles upright and were getting ready to tow the vehicles when a vehicle slammed into Parker Swanson, 23, and another operator.

Swanson told FOX 9 he's lucky to be alive, noting he was thrown into one of the rigs. He suffered a concussion and dislocated ankle, and is now back home recovering.