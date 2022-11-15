Suspect suing St. Paul Police for shooting him while 'naked, unarmed, and attempting to surrender'

article

A man who was shot by St. Paul police after hiding, naked, in a dumpster behind a funeral home is now suing the St. Paul Police Department.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday on behalf of Joseph Washington, alleges he complied with officers' demands and was "naked, unarmed, and attempting to surrender to law enforcement" when he was bitten by a K-9 on November 29, 2020. The lawsuit says the officer's use of the K-9 was "unnecessary and excessive use of force."

And then, the lawsuit says, the other officer shot him, injuring him, which was also "unnecessary and excessive use of force."

The officers' use of force caused Washington to suffer "physical pain and trauma; emotional trauma, anguish and distress; permanent physical injuries; diminished quality and enjoyment of life; and medical expenses," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit names the City of St. Paul and officers Anthony Dean and Colleen Rooney as defendants. It says their actions violated Washington's Fourth Amendment rights, and alleges battery and negligence.

Washington is seeking the court to issue an order granting Washington judgment against the defendants on all claims; as well as awarding Washington compensatory damages, punitive damages, and reasonable attorneys fees.

Prior to Washington's arrest, he had been identified as a suspect in a violent sexual assault of his ex-girlfriend, an incident for which he was charged.

Officer Dean was fired from the St. Paul Police Department after the incident.